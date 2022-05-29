Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 50.6%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the April 30th total of 723,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. 180,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,528. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FMS. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.89) to €57.00 ($60.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.21) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
