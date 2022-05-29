Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 50.6%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the April 30th total of 723,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. 180,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,528. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMS. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.89) to €57.00 ($60.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.21) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.