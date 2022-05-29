Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Expands By 47.3%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,046. Geberit has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.8132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About Geberit (Get Rating)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.