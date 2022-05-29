Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Increases By 46.3%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUCK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 128,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,625. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

