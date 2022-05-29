Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Drops By 31.3%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GXSFF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Goldsource Mines has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

