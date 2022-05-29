Short Interest in Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Rises By 46.4%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GRYN remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. 25,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Green Hygienics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
About Green Hygienics
