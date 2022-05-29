Short Interest in Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Rises By 46.4%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GRYN remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. 25,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Green Hygienics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

