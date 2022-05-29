Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Drops By 45.4%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AVAL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 431,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,060. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.17%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 2,198.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

