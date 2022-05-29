Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Declines By 29.1%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guild alerts:

Shares of Guild stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Guild has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.