Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Increases By 47.8%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,733,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 8,617,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63,665.5 days.

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $$1.75 during trading hours on Friday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDALF. HSBC upgraded Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

