Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Increases By 47.8%

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,733,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 8,617,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63,665.5 days.

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $$1.75 during trading hours on Friday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDALF. HSBC upgraded Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Haidilao International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.