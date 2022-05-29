Short Interest in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Declines By 34.3%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,302.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $16,406,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,728,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,112,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,802,997 shares of company stock valued at $136,183,069 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $15,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.