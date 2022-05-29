Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Declines By 45.7%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

Hello Pal International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 28,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,341. Hello Pal International has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.