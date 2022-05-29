Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declines By 33.2%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 506,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.