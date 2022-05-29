Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declines By 33.2%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
