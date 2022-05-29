Short Interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rises By 59.5%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

