Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Declines By 28.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.57.
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
