Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Declines By 28.6%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.57. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

