Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Declines By 32.0%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.47 on Friday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InflaRx (Get Rating)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.