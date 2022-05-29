Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Drops By 34.3%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INM shares. Roth Capital cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
