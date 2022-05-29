Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Drops By 30.8%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IINN opened at $1.63 on Friday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

