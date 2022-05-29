Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Decreases By 45.4%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 362,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NYSE:IHG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 97,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $73.79.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($72.98) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($70.15) to GBX 5,675 ($71.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,550.80.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
