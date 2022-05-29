Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Decreases By 29.3%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -153.84%.

ICMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,253,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

