Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expands By 50.2%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,190,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 45,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 408,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,323,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 40,517,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,097,556. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

