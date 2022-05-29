Short Interest in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Drops By 33.0%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITQ remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,972,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 333.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500,906 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

