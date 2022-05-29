Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Rises By 54.0%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,291,300 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 2,136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,228.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ITVPF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.17) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of ITV stock remained flat at $$0.87 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. ITV has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

