Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Drops By 31.6%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of JRNGF opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

