Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Drops By 31.6%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of JRNGF opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Journey Energy (JRNGF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.