Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Rises By 54.2%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 121,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 483,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,675. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

