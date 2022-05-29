Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Decreases By 29.5%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 76,871 shares of company stock worth $421,530 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter worth $120,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE KFS opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

