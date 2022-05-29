Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Expands By 44.7%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KINZW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 202,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,563. KINS Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

