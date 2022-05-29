Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW) Decreases By 28.3%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:KLAQW opened at $0.16 on Friday. KL Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

