Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Increases By 50.0%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of KPTSF remained flat at $$8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

