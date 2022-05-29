Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Drops By 31.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MALJF stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

