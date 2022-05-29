Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Drops By 30.0%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mannatech by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter worth $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.