Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Expands By 62.9%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the April 30th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mapfre from €1.60 ($1.70) to €1.78 ($1.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mapfre from €1.74 ($1.85) to €1.73 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

