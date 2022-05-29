Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Increases By 59.5%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of MAURY opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $41.82.
About Marui Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marui Group (MAURY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.