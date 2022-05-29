Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Increases By 59.5%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MAURY opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $41.82.

About Marui Group (Get Rating)

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

