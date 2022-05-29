Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Increases By 44.0%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.50. 950,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,651. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

