Short Interest in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Rises By 57.1%

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mason Industrial Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 578,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Mason Industrial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

