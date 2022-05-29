Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Drops By 29.0%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 1,033,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.6 days.

MAYNF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.