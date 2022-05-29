Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Rises By 55.2%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MDU stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

