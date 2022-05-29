Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Rises By 62.5%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MCUJF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.73. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Medicure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

