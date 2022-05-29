Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Rises By 62.5%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS MCUJF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.73. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Medicure Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicure (MCUJF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.