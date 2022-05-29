Short Interest in M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Grows By 50.0%

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFBP stock remained flat at $$6.55 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. M&F Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.