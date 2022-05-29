Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Declines By 33.3%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 8,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

