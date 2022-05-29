Short Interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Drops By 31.2%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,100 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of MLSS opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific ( NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

