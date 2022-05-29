Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Expands By 44.0%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041. The stock has a market cap of $289.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

