Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Expands By 44.0%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.
Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller Industries (MLR)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.