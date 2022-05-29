Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Declines By 33.2%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,800 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 1,258,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,802.7 days.

Shares of MTLHF stock remained flat at $$5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

