Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 31.0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTSFY opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

