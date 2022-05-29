Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 31.0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MTSFY opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $74.70.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.