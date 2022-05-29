Short Interest in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Increases By 59.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the April 30th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

