Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Grows By 51.1%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 308,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,377 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.62, for a total transaction of $2,548,798.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,498,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,918,658.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,519 shares of company stock worth $54,575,383. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Morningstar by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

MORN traded up $8.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.84. The stock had a trading volume of 73,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.10. Morningstar has a one year low of $227.53 and a one year high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

