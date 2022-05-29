Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Grows By 46.4%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of News stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.85. 829,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,444. News has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
