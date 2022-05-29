Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Drops By 31.8%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

