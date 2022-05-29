Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rises By 56.5%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the April 30th total of 645,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 19,215 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,549. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

