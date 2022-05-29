Short Interest in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Grows By 46.0%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONYX. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the period.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 134,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,987. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.