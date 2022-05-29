Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Grows By 50.0%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.20 ($5.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$2.68 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

